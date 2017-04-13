Commando memorial bench goes under the hammer

A handcrafted bench commemorating the Royal Marine Commandos has been sold at auction to raise money for a project at Spean Bridge.

Fiona Laing, a former Royal Navy WREN and owner of Heather Cottage Crafts, turned the old church pew into a tribute to the Commandos and features a poem penned specifically for it by former 45 Commando, Robert Alan MacGregor Harris.

The bench was put up for auction with the intention of raising money to buy a more permanent oneto be installed at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, and permission is to be sought to place it overlooking the area for scattering ashes there.

Fiona told the Herald: “The bench has been won by former Royal Marine and 45 vet Steve Barker and raised £750. He has very kindly donated it to be placed up at the memorial garden here at 45 Commando, so I’m pleased that it’s staying in Arbroath.”

It is hoped to arrange an official handover at RM Condor after the Easter break.”

The decorated bench has proven quite an attraction for the Commando community at large. Fiona explained: “It has been a good draw to the shop as only on Saturday we had the family of Gordon MacPherson, who was killed in action in the Falklands, travel over from Oban to see the bench.”