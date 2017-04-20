Charity investment in Dundee and Angus to support young people

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) has created a new role to support local young people to do their DofE programme in Dundee and Angus.

The two-year post will support over 240 young people from 12 local schools and youth groups to take part in the programme, which develops their skills for life and work.

A DofE programme involves volunteering, learning a skill, getting fit, planning and undertaking an expedition out in the countryside. Work-ready skills are developed whilst doing the DofE such as confidence, commitment, resilience and team working.

The new post in Dundee and Angus is the first investment the DofE Charity has made in the region. Chris Wood, the new centre support officer, will help local schools to grow their DofE programmes in a sustainable way. His work will include training new leaders and focussing on getting more young people from disadvantaged backgrounds involved.

Barry Fisher, Director of DofE Scotland said: “We anticipate that through this investment we can bring about transformational change in the schools and youth groups that will be supported over the next two years. We hope to enable many more young people of all backgrounds to take part in the life-changing programme that is a DofE Award.”

Margo Williamson, Strategic Director of Children and Learning with Angus Council, said: “We are delighted that this investment is coming to Angus. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award supports young people to be the best they can be and this investment will ensure that opportunities to get involved will be more widely available to young people across Angus.”

Stewart Murdoch, Director of Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “It’s great news for Dundee and Angus that this new role has been created.

“Dundee City Council and its partners are committed to raising the profile of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, I hope that the creation of the post will enable more young people to take part in this programme where they will experience something new, develop a range of skills and open doors for future opportunities.”

Chris Wood, the new Centre Support Officer, said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in this new role. I am very excited about helping local groups expand and offer this life-changing programme to more young people than ever before.”

There are currently over 20,000 young people taking part in a DofE programme across Scotland, through a variety of centres including both state and independent schools, special schools, businesses, prisons, young offender institutions and youth groups.

To find out more about the DofE and how it enables young people to succeed, this link