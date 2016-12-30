Businesses help to spread festive cheer

An Arbroath medical unit has thanked two businesses in the town for helping them spread Christmas cheer, thanks to some festive donations.

The satellite renal unit, which is nurse-led and based near Arbroath Infirmary, had no Christmas decorations, so asked local businesses if they could help.

Staff nurse Ruth Fleming explained: “Everyone else seemed to have a Christmas tree but us, so I took it upon myself to ‘phone around the business, and we’ve now got a better tree than everyone else.”

B&Q’s Arbroath branch donated an artificial tree for the unit, while the town’s Tesco provided baubles so that staff could decorate it.

Ruth added: “B&Q couldn’t have been more helpful. The tree is absolutely gorgeous.

“We’d just like to thank them for their generosity.”

The new festive decoration has also proved popular with patients to the unit - who the staff see on a regular basis.

Patients attend the unit three times a week to receive four hours of dialysis treatment.

Ruth said: “The patients are so taken with it. It has cheered the patients up, and the staff.

“Most of our patients come from Angus, and they will be here over Christmas and New Year. They need the treatment.”

B&Q donated 14 trees to local causes this festive period in Scotland, in a bid to give back to their local communities.

Craig Millar, the regional manager at B&Q, commented: “The idea of giving back to our local community has always been at the heart of our business, and this is even more important at Christmas.”