Weatherford announces Arbroath site closure

Employees at the Arbroath arm of an oilfield services company are to go into consultation following news of the closure of their facility.

It is understood that staff were given the news on Friday that Weatherford International is to engage in a consultation exercise with employees in Arbroath.

Weatherford released an official statement which said: “Following an extensive review of its global operations, Weatherford has proposed to further consolidate its UK manufacturing facilities, and will subsequently engage in a consultation exercise with employees at its Arbroath location.

“The global oil and gas sector has faced a prolonged period of challenging business conditions. In light of this, Weatherford has conducted a strategic review of the global manufacturing group to ensure that the cost structure and capacity is appropriate to the current and projected market environment.

“The outcome of this strategic review is the proposed closure of the Arbroath facility. Weatherford is however actively engaged in developing plans that are anticipated to create opportunities for the transfer of positions and plant and equipment to the main operational hub in Aberdeen. Prior to taking action on the proposed changes, the Company will engage in a consultation exercise with elected representatives of those who may be affected.”