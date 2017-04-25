Trader hits out at inconsiderate parkers

An Arbroath trader has hit out at inconsiderate parking which is having a knock-on effect on her business and costing her money.

Fiona Laing, owner of Heather Cottage Crafts, contacted the Herald this morning (Tuesday) after a parked vehicle prevented a delivery to her shop being made.

According to Fiona this is not the first time this has happened and has prompted her to make up polite notices to place on vehicles blocking access.

She said: “I’m going to have to pay another £75 for re-delivery. I’m a new Arbroath business and I can’t afford to do that on a regular basis.

“This is beyond a joke.

“This is the second time in recent weeks, it’s just ridiculous.

“At the moment I’ve got an eight foot pew sitting in my van because I can’t get it up here to unload it, so I can’t get to work on that.

“Last week I had to carry furniture round to the Abbeygate for a lady because she couldn’t get her car in here.”

Fiona is appealing for drivers visiting the town centre for any significant length of time to park in one of the designated car parks, for example at the Webster Theatre, Abbeygate, behind Coast or at West Abbey Street.