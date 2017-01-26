Sudden closure of Broughty Post Office

Following the sudden closure of a counter in Broughty Ferry the Post Office is working to restore services to the area, amid calls for better communication.

The Post Office branch at Gray Street in Broughty Ferry closed on Tuesday due to operational reasons, raising concerns among the community and local politicians.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Broughty Ferry Post Office. This is due to operational reasons. We are working hard to restore services to the area as soon as possible. In the meantime, customers can access Post Office services at any branch, with Barnhill Post Office being the closest alternative. ”

Bill Bowman, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East Region, said: “Local residents will be concerned at the sudden closure of this Post Office outlet with what appears to have been little or no notice.

“It is very important that the Post Office communicates with the public if there is to be even a temporary withdrawal of a vital service like this. It is even more concerning to read reports that staff who turned up to work at the shop did not seem to be aware of the closure.

“I will be contacting the Post Office Ltd immediately to seek clarity on what the future plans are for the Broughty Ferry area and this outlet in particular.”