Sarah ‘made up’ to be nominated for Wedding Awards

An Arbroath business owner is sitting pretty after she was nominated for one of the categories in the prestigious Scottish Wedding Awards.

Sarah Cargill is in the running for an award in the Make Up & Hair Specialists category at the Scottish Wedding Awards which takes place on Monday, February 27, in the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

Her business, Sarah Cargill Make-up Artist & Beautician, was nominated for the award by her customers.

According to Sarah, finding out she was going to Glasgow as a nominee was an emotional moment.

She said: “I was totally overwhelmed to be honest. I was screaming down the phone, there was a little bit of tears.

“I was so excited. It’s just nice to know that someone has been recognised from a small town like Arbroath.

“I know who I’m up against and there are some amazing talents there. It’s going to be a hard one.”

Sarah operates from her studio at 42 Demondale Road and is available via Facebook.

Irfan Younis of event organisers Creative Oceanic said: “The numbers of nominations we received were outstanding and I have to say that the competition will be tough. We wish to all the finalists the best of luck.”