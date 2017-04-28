Salon team a cut above

The team at the Dream Hair salon are once again in the spotlight after being nominated for two finalists’ places in a national competition.

Dream Hair has made it to the final three for the National Look Awards 2017, along with senior stylist Nadine Torrie who is up for expert colourist.

The awards aim to recognise the efforts of those in the industry. Marie McIntosh Ramminger, owner of Dream Hair, said: “I was contacted about the awards a few weeks ago and to find out we are in the top three finalists is brilliant. And for one of my team to also be up and recognised makes me very proud. At Dream Hair we do things to the highest standard and it’s great to be rewarded and recognised for it.”

The Awards are in May, a busy month for Dream Hair which will also be competing in the national finals after their win at the Angus Business Awards last year.