Recruitment drive at Journeycall

Journeycall, part of world’s leading transport and mobility services company, ESP Group, is set to host a recruitment open day to fill more than 20 vacancies at its Arbroath site.

On Thursday (January 26) Journeycall will host a recruitment day for people interested in becoming a new member of its growing team. The day, held Towards Employment building, will seek to fill more than 20 Information Advisor vacancies in its busy contact centre, based in Arbroath. There will be three two hour sessions held throughout the day at 10am, 1pm and 3pm, to offer candidates who wish to apply the flexibility to attend at a time that suits them.

Specifically, Journeycall is seeking individuals with excellent communication skills, passion and experience in delivering an unrivalled level of customer service. Extensive training for all successful candidates will provided, as well as an excellent working environment and a rewarding career.

Theresa Wishart, Managing Director at Journeycall, said: “We are glad to be providing jobs within the Arbroath community for our busy, but extremely rewarding, Information Advisor vacancies. We train people thoroughly, pay them well, offer excellent benefits and create a working environment where people want to stay to have meaningful and successful careers. We look forward to welcoming applicants to our call centre.”

To book your place on the open day, contact vacancies@journeycall.com or 01241 730300.