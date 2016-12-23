Pharmacy festive opening hours

A number of pharmacies across Angus will be open for a limited time over the festive period - including Christmas Day.

The opening hours are as follows:-

Christmas Day (all open from 2-3pm)

Davidsons Chemists, 59 Keptie St, Arbroath

Lloyds Pharmacy, 8 Campfield Sq, Broughty Ferry

Davidsons Chemist, 98 East High St, Forfar

Steeple Pharmacy, 152 High St, Montrose

Boxing Day

Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 9am-5.30pm

Well Pharmacy, 112 High St, Arbroath - 2-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 12-4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 42 Castle St, Forfar - 2-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 10am-5pm

Tuesday December 27

Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 9am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Abbeygate Shopping Centre, Arbroath - 2-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 76 Barry Rd, Carnoustie - 12-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 4 Dundee St, Carnoustie - 12-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 9am-5.30pm

R.S.McPherson, 120 Gray St, Broughty Ferry - 10am-4pm

Sheila McFarlane, 70-72 Gray St, Broughty Ferry - 2-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 20-22 Castle St, Forfar - 9am-5.30pm

Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 9am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 48 High St, Montrose - 2-4pm

New Year’s Day

Lloyds Pharmacy, Abbeygate Shopping Centre, Arbroath - 2-3pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 42 Castle St, Forfar - 2-3pm

Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 2-3pm

Monday January 2

Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 12-4pm

Well Pharmacy, 9 Fisheracre, Arbroath - 2-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 12-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 20-22 Castle St, Forfar - 2-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 10am-5pm

Tuesday January 3

Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 9am-5.30pm

Boots the Chemist, 76 Barry Rd, Carnoustie - 12-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 4 Dundee St, Carnoustie - 12-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 9am-5.30pm

Boots the Chemist, 20-22 Castle St, Forfar - 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemist, 98 East High St, Forfar - 2-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 9am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 48 High St, Montrose - 2-4pm

Well Pharmacy, 73-75 Murray St, Montrose - 2-4pm