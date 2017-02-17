New hourly rail service ahead of schedule

The Scottish Government is looking to introduce a planned new hourly rail service covering Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth in May of next year.

The service, which will run between Arbroath and Glasgow, was due to commence in December 2018 but, following an approach by local MSP Graeme Dey, the roll out will be seven months ahead of schedule.

The Angus South parliamentarian raised the possibility of securing additional train stops for Monifieth, in advance of December 2018, with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf. Now the Government has tasked Transport Scotland and Scotrail with bringing forward plans to enhance services for the entire south Angus coastal strip. It will be later this year before that move can be confirmed but Graeme Dey has warmly welcomed the prospect of securing these enhancements earlier than anticipated.

He told the Gazette: “I’m delighted by the response from the Minister. Because the network is presently working at capacity and there’s no spare rolling stock, getting additional trains for Monifieth right away was always a long shot.

“The fact the south Angus rail corridor is now the subject of priority roll out, within the major nationwide enhancement programme planned next year, is very welcome indeed.

“My main priority was to secure further trains stopping in Monifieth where recent improvements in access to rail has drawn a very positive response from townsfolk.

“Now it looks as if not just Monifieth but Arbroath and Carnoustie could see a full hourly service introduced in May of next year - seven months earlier than anticipated – which is great news for these communities.”

The Arbroath to Glasgow service will also call at Broughty Ferry and Invergowrie. It will be complimented by an express Aberdeen-Glasgow service.