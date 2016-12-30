Matrix team up with trauma stress management experts

Incident investigation specialist Matrix Risk Control has signed a partnership agreement with trauma stress management experts IED Training Solutions.

The Angus-based company will provide employee welfare support as part of the incident investigation management service provided by Matrix Risk Control.

IED Training Solutions has expertise in supporting personnel following a major organisational incident. The firm has developed its own Trauma Stress Management (TSM) process that aims to keep employees functioning after incidents or accidents that may otherwise manifest into worry, stress, anxiety or depression.

Matrix Risk Control specialises in incident investigation and root cause analysis. The new agreement with IED Training Solutions will allow Matrix Risk Control to extend its incident investigation service to include follow-up staff welfare.

Alan Smith, Matrix Risk Control director, said: “Our new arrangement with IED Training Solutions provides a welcome and important extension to Matrix’s existing investigation management process.

“The period following a major incident can be a difficult time for an organisation’s staff and this is where IED’s expertise is so important. They have developed their own TSM programme, which trains the company’s human resources representatives to provide reassurance, information and a general wellness support system for their colleagues.”

As part of the new arrangement, IED will offer companies support in the immediate days following an incident with follow-up contact and evaluation one month afterwards.

Ian Clark, director, IED Training Solutions added: “No organisation is exempt from a crisis situation. By working with Matrix Risk Control, we hope to help minimise the impact of traumatic incidents on their client companies’ personnel.”