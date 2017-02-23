Mackays nominated for Produce Awards

Mackays Ltd is the running for year’s delicious. magazine’s Produce Awards

The Arbroath based firm has entered their Scottish Three Berry Preserve in to the competition.

Mackays products are ‘made the authentic way’ as they remain true to their heritage, with their preserves cooked in traditional open copper pans as it’s the best metal for conducting heat as it gives the most even temperature. This slow cooking method allows the flavours of the fruits to be released slowly.

Mackays work directly with Scottish fruit farmers from the Fife, Perthshire and Angus regions who have decades of experience producing the finest soft fruits in the world. The Scottish temperate climate allows crops to be grown for longer, resulting in stronger flavours.

Scotland was crowned the most outstanding food-producing region in the UK in the inaugural delicious. Produce Awards last year.

Regional judges are chef and TV presenter Nick Nairn of Nick Nairn Cook School in Port of Menteith and Aberdeen; food writer and cookbook author Sue Lawrence; and Fiona Burrell, founder of The Edinburgh New Town Cookery School.

Top chefs and food writers will judge eight categories in nine regional heats across the UK, looking for leaders in fishing, farming and animal rearing, as well as artisans making the best products from the raw materials.

Regional finalists will be entered into the national final in London, to be judged by some of the top names in the food industry.

Editor Karen Barnes says: “delicious. magazine has a huge, loyal following of food-loving fans and we wanted to launch awards that build on our heritage as a publication dedicated to great-tasting food. We want to celebrate producers and artisans who are committed to quality and heritage. We aim to give a voice to the quiet heroes of the food world – the protectors of provenance and shepherds of sustainability.

“We know Scotland has a huge number of producers who should be praised and rewarded for the work they do and exposed to a much wider audience. We hope that, through our awards, social media activity and winners’ publicity we can help them continue their valuable work and grow their businesses.”

For the second year, delicious. magazine is running its Produce Awards following a successful first year for Scotland. The Awards will put Britain’s top producers centre-stage, with the winning products and producers starring in the glossy food magazine’s pages in the October 2017 issue.

Readers can nominate their favourite producers, and producers can enter the awards. All readers who nominate producers will be entered into a prize draw to win a Fisher & Paykel American-style fridge freezer, worth £1,829.99.