Kentucky honours Arbroath man for his good works

An Arbroath man has received the highest honour awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Jim Millar, a Visiting Lecturer at Robert Gordon University and director of Fusion Whisky, has been honoured with the commission as a Kentucky Colonel from Governor Matt Bevin and Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Kentucky Colonel is the highest honour awarded by Kentucky, and the office was founded in 1813 by Governor Shelby after returning from leading the Kentucky Militia in the War of 1812.

Shelby named one of his officers, Charles Todd, as an ‘aide-de-camp’ on the Governor’s staff with the rank and grade of Colonel, and subsequent Governors have continued the tradition.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, commissions for Kentucky Colonels are given by the Governor and the Secretary of State to individuals in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to a community, state or the nation.

Among the ranks of the Kentucky Colonels are distinguished people including President Ronald Reagan, Winston Churchill, Muhammad Ali and Stephen Fry.

People from all walks of life who have performed in an extraordinary manner have been commissioned as Kentucky Colonels. Colonels are Kentucky’s ambassadors of goodwill and fellowship around the world.

Commenting, Mr Millar said: “I am honoured to be commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel, which came as a complete surprise when I received the letter from the Office of the Governor arrived on Saturday.

“I have now been told I was nominated because of work in international relations, specifically with Japan, which invests heavily in Kentucky. My interest in armed forces Veterans’ issues was also a factor.”