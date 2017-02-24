Journeycall selected as Red Nose Day 2017 call centre handler

Journeycall, part of world-leading transport and mobility services company, ESP Group, has been selected as one of the official call centre partners for Red Nose Day 2017.

The contract involves volunteering 50 dedicated agent lines to work with the public and process donations between 6.30pm and midnight during the live televised event. The ESP board will be participating in the telethon and staff at Journeycall will also be bringing in family members to help take donation calls.

Theresa Wishart, Managing Director of Journeycall, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working closely with the Red Nose Day team. It’s not every day that we get to be involved in the biggest fund-raising night of the year, and we are proud to work alongside an organisation who changes the lives of people across the globe. Call centres play a massive part in the success of the event, taking thousands of donations from generous businesses and members of the public, and our growth over recent years mean that we now have the infrastructure to meet Comic Relief’s system requirements.”

Red Nose Day 2017 is on Friday, 24th March, themed ‘Make your laugh matter’ and will be broadcasted live on BBC One.