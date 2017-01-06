IED team up with business to provide employee support

An Angus-based company has signed a partnership agreement with incident investigation specialist Matrix Risk Control.

IED Training Solutions, who are trauma stress management experts, will provide employee welfare support as part of the incident investigation management service provided by Matrix Risk Control

Alan Smith, director, said: “Our new arrangement with IED Training Solutions provides a welcome and important extension to Matrix’s existing investigation management process.

“The period following a major incident can be a difficult time for an organisation’s staff and this is where IED’s expertise is so important.

‘‘They have developed their own TSM programme, which trains the company’s human resources representatives to provide reassurance, information and a general wellness support system for their colleagues.”

Ian Clark, IED director added: “No organisation is exempt from a crisis situation.

By working with Matrix Risk Control, we hope to help minimise the impact of traumatic incidents on their client companies’ personnel.”