Huge investment in Dundee and Angus’ visitor journey

Dundee and Angus’ tourism industry stands to benefit from investment of over £1.1 billion over the next three years, a joint initiative between VisitScotland and its key local and national partners has revealed.

Key projects include Dundee Waterfront Development, Forbes of Kingennie Resort and Hospitalfield House.

The £1.1 billion figure for Dundee and Angus represents overall public and private sector investment in major infrastructure projects that are expected to have an impact on the visitor economy and support tourism growth.

Key projects in Dundee and Angus include: Dundee Rail Station re-development; Arbroath Smokie Tourism Trail; Dundee Regeneration and Heritage; Forbes of Kingennie; Angus Harbour extension and improvement; Ibis Styles Dundee. Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, Fiona Hyslop said: “Tourism is one of Scotland’s most important industries with its benefits and impacts reaching many other sectors of the Scottish economy. The Tourism Development Framework has identified £16 billion of major projects being delivered across Scotland that will have a positive impact for our visitors, ensuring they can be better connected and have the best possible experience while they’re here – with clear benefits for the visitor economy. I look forward to continuing to work with partners to ensure our tourism industry reaches its full potential and ambition.”‎

Jim Clarkson, VisitScotland Regional director, said: “The visitor economy in Dundee and Angus causes a ripple effect that touches every industry, business and community in the region. “We are excited by the level of investment in Dundee and Angus’ tourism future and aim to ensure this close working between local authorities and planning departments continues, creating real opportunities and benefits for many years to come.”

Dundee City Council city development convener, Cllr Will Dawson said: “We are working hard with our partners to promote Dundee and the surrounding area to encourage people to visit and experience the quality attractions that we have here. There is a real buzz of anticipation as construction of the V&A Museum of Design Dundee progresses and we are seeing significant developments in the hotel sector in the city.

“Dundee City Council is investing in the city to create new economic opportunities and to enhance our reputation as a visitor destination.”