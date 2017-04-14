FriockHub development “poised” to begin

Builders are poised to start work on the next phase in the development of the former Friockheim Primary into a community hub.

A local action committee has worked tirelessly over the last five years to bring their dreams to fruition and having been awarded £1.2m from the National Lottery Fund.

Once Forfar firm Andrew Shepherd Construction begin work they are hoping to see the doors open in about a year’s time.

Carnoustie architect Allan Mudie, of the Brunton Design Studio, said: “As the lead consultants we have worked very closely with the FriockHub Project Team.

“They have had a clear vision of what they want from this important community asset and should be congratulated for bringing it together.

“Local people have made an important contribution to the design brief and the Hub will provide social and recreational facilities for a wide range of community groups and activities. There will be a multi purpose room, small business offices, and a café as well as meeting rooms, a nursery and a gym.

“We are delighted the work will be carried out by local builders after a successful tendering process. They will move on to the site on the first of May and work is expected to take about twelve months.”