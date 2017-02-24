Bridal boutique in Heaven over contest

An Arbroath bridal business has made it to the finals of a national wedding industry awards competition for the third year in a row.

Bridal Heaven on the High Street has once again been nominated by their customers for the Scottish Bridal Awards which take place at the end of this month.

The business has been shortlisted in the Wedding Boutique of the Year category for the North Region.

They are also in the running to take away the prize for overall winner of the Wedding Boutique of the Year category should they win the regional title.

Maureen Beedie, owner of Bridal Heaven, told the Herald: “That’s three years on the trot.

‘‘We won in 2015, were finalists in 2016 and finalists again in 2017 and in between that we also won at the Angus Business Awards for the Best Bridal Boutique of the year, two years in a row.

“We do offer a lot more services than most of our competitors which possibly contributes to it.

“We don’t actually have that much footfall here in Arbroath and we’re up against much bigger bridal shops with a bigger area and our brides are obviously happy enough to recommend and vote for us.

“For a small shop in Arbroath, this is quite an achievement really.”

With a public voting system, the Scottish Wedding Awards are very much a celebration of local talent.

To enter the competition, dressmakers, florists, photographers, caterers, and others throughout Scotland have been nominated by devoted clients that have experienced exceptional service.

The awards which will be taking place on Monday, February 27, at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow, promises to be a glittering affair with guests attending to support the industry which makes wedding days the best they can be.

The host of this glamorous affair will be Scottish radio personality, Gina

Mckie.

The official charity partner for this year’s event is The Well Foundation, which raises funds for a worthwhile cause.