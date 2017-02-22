Arbroath opticians awarded Platinum Employer status

A local opticians has been recognised for outstanding people management standards with a Platinum Employer Award.

Specsavers in Arbroath is the latest opticians and audiologists to be awarded this prestigious status which recognises businesses for providing a great overall employee experience.

The award follows hot on the heels of optician Lisa Marshall being announced as a new ophthalmic director after working up through the ranks at the store.

The Platinum Employer scheme focuses on five key areas - talent management, recruitment and induction, performance management and reward, learning and development, and employee communications and engagement.

Jamie Buchan, store director at Specsavers in Arbroath, said: “We are really chuffed that our store has been recognised for its high standards.

“We are proud of the opportunities and support we offer our staff and this is reflected in the fantastic customer service and advice they provide to our customers.

“We always strive to nurture our fantastic talent and offer opportunities for career development - Lisa is a superb example of this.”

John Perkins, Specsavers joint group CEO, said: “The Platinum Employer initiative is one that Specsavers fully supports and we hope that over time all Specsavers stores will be awarded this status.

“Platinum Employer is an externally validated accreditation scheme which aims to raise the bar of people management standards and help ensure Specsavers is famous as a great place to work.”