Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth inspector to focus on reducing crime and disorder

The inspector for Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth says he will be focusing on “reducing crime and disorder, increasing public reassurance throughout the community and keeping people safe”.

Under the restructure of Tayside Division policing in Angus has been split into three wards: Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth; Forfar, Kirriemuir and the Glens; and Brechin and Montrose.

Inspector Gary Aitken will be heading up the Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth team.

He has completed 23 years police service and for the majority of that time he has worked within Angus.

He carried out beat duties in Montrose, Forfar and Arbroath before joining the Road Policing Unit.

On promotion to Sergeant, he worked within Headquarters Road Policing Department.

He then led a team of officers as a Response Sergeant in Forfar, Arbroath and Carnoustie.

After a spell within the Custody Department, he returned to work as a Road Policing Sergeant and was later promoted to Inspector.

During the last three years he has worked as a Response Inspector in Angus.

Inspector Aitken said: “I am delighted to be the Locality Inspector for Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth and will focus my attention on reducing crime and disorder, increasing public reassurance throughout the community and keeping people safe.

“Having lived within Angus throughout my life I have a real knowledge of the area and I look forward to dealing with the issues that face the community.

“I am aware of the need for effective partnership working and engagement to tackle the areas of concern within Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth.”

Inspector Aitken continued: “I know that you have identified anti-social behaviour, road safety, house-breaking and rural acquisitive crime as a concern.

“My intention is to reduce crime in these areas by taking a preventative approach, with focused and effective deployment of officers and early intervention tactics.

“Having worked within the communities of Angus for the majority of my service I am committed to working with partners and the community to tackle and deal with the issues that you want us to address.

“I look forward to this challenge whilst ensuring that Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifieth and the surrounding rural areas are safe places to live, work and visit.”

The dedicated Community Sergeants for your area are:

Sergeant Grace Ewing, Arbroath West and Letham and Arbroath East and Lunan Locality

Sergeant Shaun McQuade, Carnoustie and District and Monifieth and Sidlaw Locality

The email for Arbroath West and Letham locality team is:

TaysideArbroathWestLethamCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk

The email for Arbroath East and Lunan locality team is:

TaysideArbroathEastLunanCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk

The email for Carnoustie and District locality team is:

TaysideCarnoustieDistrictCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk

The email for Monifieth and Sidlaw locality team is:

TaysideMonifiethSidlawCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk