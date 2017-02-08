Arbroath 2020 looking to enlist community

A public meeting is to be held next week to enable the community to get involved with the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

The meeting will be in St Andrews Church Hall, Arbroath, at 2pm on Sunday, February 19, to enable local people, organisations and businesses to become involved in the global celebrations of the 700th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in 2020.

The public meeting has been organised by Arbroath 2020, the group of local people and organisations who are working closely with representatives of Angus Council, Historic Environment Scotland, Visit Scotland and Hospitalfield to organise a programme of events in Arbroath to mark the 700th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

“This meeting is a chance to share ideas, discuss possibilities and put forward suggestions for special events to mark this highly significant anniversary,” said Norman Atkinson, chair of Arbroath 2020. “The 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath could potentially attract thousands of visitors from all over the world to our town, boosting the local economy by millions and considerably raising the profile of Arbroath and the surrounding area.

“April 6, 2020 is the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration in Arbroath Abbey by the nobles of Scotland. However, it is Arbroath 2020’s intention that the celebrations will take the form of a 12-month programme of special events throughout Arbroath, with at least one major, national event which will encourage considerable media and tourism attention.”

Norman explained that the meeting on Sunday, February 19, will also feature an update on ideas currently under consideration for the celebrations and for the legacy aspect of the 700th anniversary, both in Arbroath and nationally.

“As part of the legacy discussions, Tom Walker’s plaque depicting the Signing of The Declaration of Arbroath will be on display,” continued Norman, who added that there will also be an update on the 2020 Tapestry, which is being designed by the designer of the Great Tapestry of Scotland, Andrew Crummy.

“The 700th anniversary is only three years away and at this vital stage in the planning process, the members of Arbroath 2020 need the involvement, support, enthusiasm and ideas of the local people and the local community to make the very most of this opportunity to make Arbroath the place to be in 2020.”