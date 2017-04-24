ANZAC Day in Arbroath

The annual ANZAC Day memorial service took place at The Western Cemetery in Arbroath on Sunday morning.

ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps event remembers the casualties of war from the Commonwealth nations of Australia and New Zealand and was organised by the New Zealand Society Scotland.

ANZAC Day is April 25, the date of the of the ANZAC’s first major military engagement in World War One at Gallipoli in 1915, and the service is held on the nearest Sunday.

The late Dave Bond came up with the idea for the annual event in Arbroath to honour the ANZAC troops buried there, and his grandchildren Alexander and Julie Bond were present to lay wooden crosses at the graves of each ANZAC soldier.

Guests present at the service included: The Lord Lieutenant of Angus, Mrs Georgiana Osborne; New Zealand High Commission, Sir Neil McIntosh CBE; Commander Thomas Doherty, Royal Australian Navy; Lt Mark Griffiths, Royal New Zealand Navy; Lt Col Turner, commanding officer of 45 Commando; Lt General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE; Alex King, Provost of Angus; Ereti Mitchell, President of the New Zealand Society; Regimental Sergeant Major Ross Wilson, 45 Commando; Piper James Salmond; and Royal Marine Bugler Jeff Smart.

The ANZAC gun salute was given by 212 Battery, Royal Artillery.