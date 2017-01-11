Angus woman takes on running challenge in her mum’s memory

An Angus woman is taking on a gruelling 1,000-mile running challenge to thank those who helped care for her dying mum.

Tina Robertson’s beloved mum Christine Roberts died in November after a short battle with cancer, aged just 57.

Tina now wants to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and for Ward 32 at Ninewells, where Christine was cared for.

The demanding challenge will see 34-year-old Tina attempt to run 1,000 miles before the year is out – juggling this round a full-time job, two children and a husband working shifts.

Tina, who is an admissions officer at Abertay University, said she wanted to give something back to the people who had helped the family in their hour of need.

She said: “This is a mammoth challenge, but I feel I need to do a challenge which will really test me.

“I’ve done half marathons and 10k races before, raising money for different charities, including Clic Sargent, Macmillan, Guide Dogs and local causes.

“I’ve never done anything as big as this, though. I work full time, have two children with very busy after school commitments and a husband who works nightshifts.

“I’ll be pushing myself further than I ever have before.”

Tina, who lives in Carnoustie but is originally from Arbroath, hopes to raise £1,000 and aims to complete 19 miles each week – running mainly at lunchtimes.

Tina said the support of her husband, Colin, and children, Danielle, 10, and Logan, 8, as well as friends, family and Abertay colleagues would help get her through – as will the memory of her beloved mum.

Tina spoke of Christine’s battle with cancer. She said: “It was a shock when we found out that our mum had cancer, but unfortunately it was too advanced for treatment.

“She was diagnosed in May but didn’t tell us about it until June. The cancer had spread to different organs.

“Our mum kept the severity of the cancer to herself not wanting to worry others. She battled on to the very end as stubborn as ever.

“I had spoken to her about doing this challenge, and she thought I was nuts but that it was a good challenge to undertake.”

Sadly, mum-of-five and grandmother-of-five, Christine, who worked as a barmaid at the St Tams pub in Arbroath for around 25 years, lost her fight on November 24 at Ninewells Hospital.

Tina added: “After our mum died we used the Macmillan website and workers for support on how to understand your feelings when you have lost a loved one and to understand that people grieve differently.

“The staff on Ward 32 were very supportive and were a comfort at a very difficult time. It would be great to raise a good amount of money for them both.”

To help Tina in her efforts, go to https://www.gofundme.com/tinarobertson