Angus planning application bids

Planning permission is sought from Angus Council for the following projects:

Proposed alterations and extension to dwellinghouse at 57 India Street, Montrose, DD10 8PQ (Saffron Property Developments).

Proposed new reception building B500 construction of new three storey building on existing car park at long stay car park, Montrose Works, Cobden Street, Montrose (GSK Montrose).

Alteration and change of use to form dwellinghouse at Ferryden Church Of Scotland Bellevue Terrace Ferryden Montrose DD10 9RY (Mr A Gibson).

Change of use from Start Up Business / Storage Unit (Class 4/ 6) to Dog Grooming Salon (Sui Generis) at 1 Gordon Park, Orchardbank Industrial Estate, Forfar DD8 1WJ (Doggy GHD).

Planning Permission in Principle for Erection of Dwellinghouse - Further Application for 13/00974/PPPL at land at Nether Drumgley Farm, Nether Drumgley, Forfar (Mr P Hill).

Conversion of existing dwellinghouse to two domestic units at 5 Queens Close Montrose DD10 8FR (Mr Kenneth Donald Smith).

Extend existing caravan park and increase the length of time workers can stay in them at North Mains Of Dun, Dun, Montrose DD10 9LW (D & J Warden Farming LLP).

Erection of engineered hardwood conservatory extension at The Birches High Street Edzell DD9 7TF (Mr Alec Lyell).

Proposed Chicken Shed at Sandyford Farm, Sandyford, Kirriemuir (J & J Pattullo).

Change of use and demolition of existing office/garage, extension to dwellinghouse to form extension and garage at Valleyfield, Kirkbuddo, Forfar DD8 2NE (Mr & Mrs Smeaton).

Formation of new vehicular access and access track at Backboath Farm, Boath, Letham DD8 2SS (Mr & Mrs Hugh & Caroline Black).

Advertisement of the following types: Advance Sign at land at Waldron Road and North Esk Road Montrose (Mr Peter Davis).

Installation of replacement windows and door at 151 High Street Montrose DD10 8QN (Mr G Thomson).

Siting of the building, design ,external appearance and proposed finishes. Layout of site, access and car parking, means of site enclosure, landscaping, proposed and existing levels and drainage at Bourtree Cottage, 26 Marywell, Arbroath, DD11 5RH (Mr Steve Smart).

Application under Section 42 of The Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act (As Amended) to undertake development without complying with condition three to which planning permission 13/00679/FULL was granted at West Links, Queens Drive, Arbroath (Mr John Kerr).

Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of detached outbuilding within the garage footprint, infill of boundary wall at 2 Morley Place, Arbroath, DD11 2AJ (Mr Ian McGurk).

Alterations to boundary wall and vehicle access at 22A Arbirlot Road, Arbroath, DD11 2EW (Mr & Mrs Vettesse).

Proposed alterations and extension to dwellinghouse at Croft Cottage, Milton Of Conon, Carmyllie DD11 2RG (Mr A McDonald).

Alterations and extension to existing dwelling at Milton Cottage, Grange Road, Monifieth DD5 4LU (Mr G Brodie).

Formation of dormers to north and south elevations at 9 Adderley Terrace, Monifieth, DD5 4DQ (Mr & Mrs Alick Kydd).

Steading conversion to form two dwellings at Pitairlie Farm Steadings, Newbigging, Monifieth (Mr Ewan Soutar).

Extension to sun lounge at 21 Craigmill Gardens, Carnoustie, DD7 6HT (Mr Ian Braid).

Alterations to existing dwellinghouse at 9 Panbride View, Carnoustie, DD7 6JG (Mrs Gillian Robb).

Applications can be viewed in full at https://planning.angus.gov.uk/