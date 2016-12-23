Almost half of Scots throw away unsuitable Christmas presents

Almost half of people in Scotland (49 per cent) throw away or forget an unsuitable gift that could help vulnerable children and young people, according to a new survey by Barnardo’s.

The poll reveals that 11 per cent of us have confessed to binning gifts that aren’t our cup of tea and more than a third of those questioned (37%) put unsuitable presents in a cupboard and forgot about them.

While six per cent sold a gift online, thankfully more than a third (37%) gave them to a charity shop, reveals a poll by the UK’s leading children’s charity.

The online research conducted by YouGov also found that for the second year running, the selfie stick and musical socks are considered two of the least sought after Christmas presents by nearly half of us (48 %), underwear comes in second place (34%), a Christmas jumper (28%) closely followed by an autobiography book (25%).

Barnardo’s Scotland is appealing to people to donate unsuitable gifts to their shops, as money raised from their sale, will help to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children, young people and families in Scotland.

Barnardo’s Scotland’s Director, Martin Crewe, said: “We all receive the occasional present that may not be our cup of tea. Rather than throw them away, or stick them in a cupboard you can support some of Scotland’s most disadvantaged children. Please take any unsuitable gifts to our local stores and enjoy a warm feeling knowing your kind act is helping a child that needs your help.”

Barnardo’s Scotland would be delighted to receive donations in their store in Angus in Aberdeen City, Peterhead and Inverurie.

The research also unveiled who we considered to be the worst at buying Christmas gifts with mums in first place (6 per cent), boyfriends and uncles both joint second (5 per cent) and in-laws third place (4 per cent). Barnardo’s Scotland has over 100 retail stores in Scotland which sell donated items including clothing, accessories, quality homeware, books CDs and DVDs.

For more information about Barnardo’s shops and to find a store near you please visit our website. Search Barnardo’s Shops