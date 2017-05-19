Search

A ‘welly’ nice total!

Preston Seater tries his luck at throwing the wellie.

The Arbroath Ladies Lifeboat Guild raised a total of £246.22 at the RNLI’s Mayday event last weekend. Guild president Mo Morrison thanked everyone for their support.

Preston Seater is pictured at the Welly Throw.