A message to our readers

This newspaper - along with our sister titles across Angus - is about to enter an exciting new era for the delivery of news to readers.

The digital world has changed dramatically over recent years and we have now taken the decision to switch our focus away from our websites and on to our social media platforms, particularly Facebook, where we have 19,775 followers across our six sites in the area.

In tandem with this, we plan to strengthen our print offering, with the re-introduction of our subscription service a key part of this.

Over the next few weeks and months, we will introduce a series of new features - both in print and social media - to fully utilise the opportunities this change of direction presents.

As a result, with effect from Tuesday, May 30, our websites will no longer operate as they previously did, with visitors instead being presented with a range of options to explore, including our Facebook page and subscription service. Advertisers will also be well catered for, with a variety of new opportunities being made available to them in print and online.

Editor Mike Rankin said: “This is an exciting opportunity for our team to be at the forefront of an innovative new publishing approach.

“We have lots of ideas we want to explore over the coming months and would welcome any feedback from our readers as we press ahead.”