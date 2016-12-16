You can’t a ‘Ford’ to miss this show!

The Tayside amateur debut of the new musical ‘Made in Dagenham’ will be taking to the stage next year, but the cast have been doing some extra preparation.

Arbroath Musical Society recently visited Forfar Ford dealer, Glenford, where they had a photoshoot with a beautifully restored 1961 Ford Anglia 105e; a 1970 Mk1 Ford Escort and a 1969 Ford Cortina 1600e, provided by enthusiasts Aaron Fleming and Paul Johnston. ‘Made in Dagenham’ is the uplifting musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right, tackling equal pay and rights for women at Ford’s Dagenham factory in 1968. Last year was a sell out with their outstanding production of ‘Sister Act’ and they are hoping for the public’s amazing support once again. The show runs February 15-18, at the Webster Memorial Theatre. For tickets and full run details contact the box office on 01241 435800.

Picture credit: Wallace Ferrier.