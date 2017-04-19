Work to begin in earnest for Angus autism unit

A campaign for fundraising to provide a community sensory room for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has paid dividends.

Last month we reported how work had begun in the former weaving room at the Pitstop youth facility in Forfar.

It is being developed into a drop in facility which will be the first of its kind in Angus and Dundee.

In order to get the project off the ground, a crowdfunding page was set up to raise £500 - and already the target has been reached.

Local businesses also rallied round the cause, offering goods and services.

The latest to support the project was Erin Fairlie, a local mum of two, one of whom has an ASD diagnosis.

Wayne Gorman, one of the project leaders said: “Having heard of the project she decided to fundraise to help with the development of the facility.

“She is a previous user of the Pitstop and, along with her friends, they raised a total of £204.

“They did this by going out in fancy dress one night and asking for donations, by tray bake sales, and Autism awareness ribbon sales.

“The crowdfunding total has reached £515 and the link is now closed. Once electrical works are completed we can start the work in earnest.”

The sensory room will open on a Saturday afternoon and will feature various lights, retreats, soft flooring and sensory equipment.

It is being organised by Pitstop representatives in conjunction with local volunteer group, Autism Support Angus and Dundee, and local parents. There will be a small crafts area and reading area next to the sensory room which will be open to famioies who care for children either undergoing ASD assessment or with a diagnosis.