Welcome break for Guild

Friday night at Webmor’s saw the present members of the Arbroath Ladies’ Lifeboat Guild taking a well deserved rest from their hectic round of fundraising activities.

Approximately 21 ladies enjoyed the fabulous festive fare with a fun filled Secret Santa raising a few laughs.

The evening was enhanced by the presence of a good turnout of former Guild members who were eager to hear how the new committee was

fairing.

Mo Morrison, president, thanked everyone present for making the evening such an enjoyable experience.

She also took the opportunity on behalf of the members of the Guild and the Lifeboat Crew to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has supported them throughout 2016, and to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and every best wish for a happy and healthy New Year.