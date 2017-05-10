Two Angus teams are gearing up for the MoonWalk 2017

Five friends from Carnoustie and a mum and daughter team from Montrose are in training for their own challenges at Moonwalk Scotland.

Rona Scanlan did the MoonWalk Scotland two years ago, after the all clear from her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2009.

Half Moon Challenge...Nicola Gates has done the MoonWalk several times now and Chloe has been desperate to take part. Now she's ten, she can and the Gates Girls are both doing the Half Moon - a 13.1 mile walk - on June 10.

Her determination inspired her friends so much that they have now teamed up with Rona to take on the 26.2 mile marathon walk.

The Are We Nearly There Yet? team consists of Rona, Lorraine Durno, Catriona MacInnes, Diana Weir and Lesley Stirling.

Together they signed up for the walk at the start of the year and, since March, they have been out pounding the pavements and hiking routes all around Carnoustie.

We caught up with self-confessed couch potato Lorraine to find out how the training regime was going.

“I’m not sporty at all,” she said, “but we’ve been following the training plan since March and its getting easier.

“It’s good fun as we catch up as we walk so you forget about doing the exercise and just have a good laugh!”

While taking training seriously, they are planning to enjoy every step of the way – as well as the finish line.

“I think there will be a few glasses of Prosecco consumed once we get over the line,” said Lorraine.

“It may also play a part in helping us design our jungle themed bras for the event.

“We’ve not yet decided what to do so we might need some inspiration!”

It’s only fair that the girls enjoy themselves as Diana will turn 52 at the stroke of midnight on Sunday, June 11, when the walk will kick off in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park.

While Rona motivated her friends, they also wanted to prove they could do it.

Lorraine, who turned 50 on New Year’s Day, explained: “I wanted to show that I could do this in my 50th year!

“Lesley is 49 and she wanted to do it before she hit the big 5-0 too.

“We’re all just helping each other, keeping each other motivated.

“It would be hard to do it on your own, to keep that motivation going, but doing it with friends is making it fun and we want to keep going.

“I’ve invested in proper trainers now so I shouldn’t get blisters and, for the first time, they actually look like I’ve used them!”

The ladies’ families are in full support of their marathon mission with Lorraine having one special supporter.

“My 12-year-old son Jack actually said ‘Well done, I’m proud of you!’,” she said.

“It was a pretty unusual thing for him to say but it was a lovely motivator too.”

Are We Nearly There Yet? have so far raised more than £500 and are hoping to boost that with a quiz night in the Fort Bar, Broughty Ferry, on May 11 at 7pm. Entry is £5 per person, including sandwiches, for teams of three to five people.

Lorraine added: “We’ve had a lot of support from family and colleagues.

“But it would be lovely to raise even more.”

To help, pop into the Fort Bar on May 11 or visit https://moonwalkscotland2017.everydayhero.com/uk/lorraine.

* Chloe Gates has been desperate to take part in the MoonWalk, having watched her mum Nicola do it several times in the last ten years.

So when she turned ten at the end of June last year, her mum signed the “Gates Girls” up for the New Moon – a 6.55 mile challenge.

Now the Montrose duo are in full training for the event.

Nicola said: “It’s a brilliant atmosphere in MoonWalk City and I can’t wait for Chloe to experience that.

“I’ve no worries about her completing the route as she’s an athletic girl and has already done a couple 10 mile walks with me.”

Chloe – a P6 pupil at Lochside Primary School – is a member of Montrose and District Athletics Club and her 45-year-old mum has done several MoonWalks so the pair should cross the finish line with ease.

However, there will be plenty of support to cheer them on, including Nicola’s hubby Sean and their youngest daughter Erin (8).

The weekend will be a real family affair as they will be staying with Nicola’s brother Mark in Edinburgh and her parents Maria and Eric Downie will be on hand to cheer them on too.

“It will be a fantastic weekend and an experience I’m sure Chloe will never forget,” said Nicola.

“It’s a great atmosphere with so many women of all ages taking part.

“Chloe’s really excited and can’t wait to do it – I think Erin will be asking when she’s ten too though!”

Nicola and Chloe hope to raise £200 from their challenge. To support them, visit https://moonwalkscotland2017.everydayhero.com/uk/the-gates-girls-moonwalk-scotland.

Walker and volunteer appeal

Breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk, famous for its trademark decorated bras, is urging women, men and young people to unleash their inner Tarzan by signing up for The MoonWalk Scotland 2017.

Back with a bang for the 12th year, Scotland’s much loved night-time challenge is taking place on Saturday, June 10.

With a jungle safari theme, the event will see walkers snaking past some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and St Giles Cathedral.

From leopards, to lynx, lemurs and lions, Walk the Walk is hoping people will let their imaginations run wild as they decorate their Jungle Safari inspired bras for the event.

Open to people aged 10 and over, walkers can take on one of four challenges: New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles), Full Moon (26.2 miles) or Over The Moon (52.4 miles).

Eighty-thousand people have taken part in The MoonWalk Scotland over the years, helping to raise more than £19.6 million. Most of the money raised from the event stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer now. Around 4600 women and men in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Nina Barough, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk said: “The MoonWalk Scotland is a magical night when determination, inspiration touched with the extraordinary unite to raise much needed awareness about the importance of breast care and to raise money for those with cancer in Scotland.”

Walk the Walk needs 1000 amazing Volunteers to help at this year’s MoonWalk Scotland, which starts at Holyrood Park. To sign up as a walker or a volunteer, visit www.walkthewalk.org.