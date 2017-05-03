Street food team at Angus Farmers’ Market

The regular stallholders are looking forward to welcoming the Wild and Smoky street food team this Saturday in the High Street, Montrose.

This will bring an added experience to market customers with quality foods being cooked “low and slow” on a Texan barbecue and grill. The Wild and Smoky team also make their own slaws, sauces and sides.

It is certainly true when you say time flies when you’re having fun as the Dundee cheesecake stall celebrates one year of trading with Angus Farmers Market this month. Craig from Dundee cheesecakes started his business as he enjoyed baking cheesecakes for a hobby, it is now one of the markets most popular stalls.

This month the market will see the return of seasonal stallholder Antonia from Myreside organics. Antonia will hand pick her salads the day before market giving customers the chance to buy the freshest of ingredients for their weekend meals.

Also, returning this month is Allan Ferguson from Allan’s chilli jellies bringing along a fantastic range of hot and sweet chilli jellies and sauces. These versatile products are delicious on their own or can be added to soups, sauces and casserole to add an extra something special.

You can find the Angus Farmers Market in the High Street, Montrose on the first Saturday and indoors at the Strathmore Hall, Forfar on the second Saturday from 9am to 1pm.