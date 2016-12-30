Splash the cash for charity

Want to make a splash for a worthwhile cause? Then come along to the seventh annual Ne’er Day Dook for Cancer Research UK.

Every year droves of hardy dookers take to the icy waters on January 1, partly to blow away the cobwebs and greet the New Year, but mostly to raise a significant sum for charity. The event is organised by the Angus Committee of Cancer Research UK, and dookers are asked to meet at Arbroath Lifeboat Shed at 1pm.

Registration is £15 per adult, £5 per child. Only those aged six or older may participate in the event.

For more details email Janehamilton810@gmail.com. For a registration form or a sponsor form contact janehamilton810@gmail.com or Angus Committee at anguscruk@yahoo.com or have a look at their Facebook page; ‘New Year Dook Arbroath’. Credit: Wallace Ferrier.