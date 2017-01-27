Singapore shore leave for Arbroath sailors

This week’s photograph was kindly provided by Graham Butchart.

According to Graham it was taken in a bar in Singapore in 1964 and all three men pictured are from Arbroath.

They are from left - Ed Mill, who served on board Rothesay-class anti-submarine frigate HMS Berwick; Graham Butchart, who was serving on board the Leander-class frigate HMS Dido; and George Wyllie, who was serving on board the Illustrious-class aircraft carrier HMS Victorious.

Thanks again to Graham for this brilliant photograph, if you have a picture which might suit this feature please send it to news@arbroathherald.co.uk or call 01241 435772.