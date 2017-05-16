Second shop to open for Blake

A second thrift shop which will raise funds for research in to Blake McMillan’s rare condition has opened in Arbroath.

Blake suffers from MECP2 Duplication Syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder which can cause severe issues with physical and mental development, autism, epilepsy, increased risk of deadly respiratory infection among many other problems.

Blake’s mum, Jenny, has been fundraising for research into the condition for the last five years. She set up the first store in Carnoustie.

The Arbroath store, situated at 265 High Street, opened on May 17 and is run by Joy Wilkie.

Joy said: “Jenny will focus on Carnoustie, and I will focus on Arbroath.

“I’ve always helped to support and fundraise for Blake, so this was the next step. It’s year long lease initially and we will see how we do.”

The proceeds will mainly be used to fund research into Blake’s condition.

Jenny said: “£300,000 is needed for the next part of the research, which will lead to clinical trails.”

The shop will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the shop can get in contact via the shop’s facebook page - www.facebook.com/groups/1898783573740002/.

If you can help through donations, you can contact Jenny or Joy at hopeforblake@hotmail.com