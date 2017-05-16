Second charity shop to open for Blake

A second charity shop which will raise funds for the Blake McMillan Trust is to open in Arbroath.

The store at 265 High Street, opens on May 17 and will be run by Joy Wilkie.

Blake suffers from MECP2 Duplication Syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder which can cause severe issues with physical and mental development, autism, epilepsy, increased risk of deadly respiratory infection among many other problems.

Blake’s parents set up the Blake McMillan Trust which raises money for research into MECP2 Duplication.

The first store, in Carnoustie, was set up by Blake’s mum Jenny.

Joy said: “Jenny will focus on Carnoustie, and I will focus on Arbroath.

“I’ve always helped to support and fundraise for Blake, so this was the next step. It’s year long lease initially and we will see how we do.

“The proceeds will be shared between Blake’s needs, such as any new specialist equipment he might need, and research into his condition.”

The shop will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the shop can get in contact via the shop’s facebook page - www.facebook.com/groups/1898783573740002/.

A charity shop in Carnoustie has already been operating, with Blake’s mum Jenny heading up that story. If you can help through donations, you can contact Jenny at hopeforblake@hotmail.com