Running in mum’s memory

An Angus woman is taking on a gruelling 1000-mile running challenge to thank those who helped care for her dying mum.

Tina Robertson’s beloved mum, Christine Roberts, died after a short battle with cancer, aged just 57. Mum-of-five and grandmother-of-five, Christine, who worked as a barmaid at the St Tams pub in Arbroath for around 25 years, lost her fight on November 24 at Ninewells Hospital.

Tina, who lives in Carnoustie but is originally from Arbroath, now wants to raise £1000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Ward 32 at Ninewells, where Christine was cared for.

The challenge will see the 34-year-old attempt to run 1000 miles before the year is out – juggling this round a full-time job, two children and a husband working shifts. She aims to complete 19 miles each week – running mainly at lunchtimes.

Tina, who is an admissions officer at Abertay University, said: “It was a shock when we found out that our mum had cancer, but unfortunately it was too advanced for treatment.

“She was diagnosed in May but didn’t tell us about it until June. The cancer had spread to different organs. Our mum kept the severity of the cancer to herself not wanting to worry others. She battled on to the very end as stubborn as ever.

“I had spoken to her about doing this challenge, and she thought I was nuts but that it was a good challenge to undertake.”

To help Tina in her efforts, go to www.gofundme.com/tinarobertson