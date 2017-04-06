Rachael reflects on success

A novice teenage snapper has wowed the judges in the Rotary Club of Arbroath’s annual Young Photographer Competition.

Rachael McFarlane, a 16-year-old pupil at Arbroath High School, excelled in this year’s contest theme of ‘reflection’ and her entries will now progress to the district competition which will feature entries from the 89 other rotary clubs in District 1010.

Rachael has only been serious about photography for a year and her pictures show great breadth of scope and

talent.

Club president Harry Simpson presented Rachael with her winner’s certificate and a cheque last week at the Meadowbank Inn.