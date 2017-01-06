OBE for services to youth and policing

A former Arbroath man has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for his services to young people and policing.

Edward Martin Sherry (52) was awarded the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his work in establishing a standardised framework for Volunteer Police Cadet groups across the UK following 30 years in the Metropolitan Police.

Born in Arbroath, the youngest of four, Edward attended St Thomas Primary School and then Arbroath Academy before joining the Metropolitan Police Cadets in 1981 at the age of 17.

In 2007, following a pilot in Westminster, Edward developed a standardised framework for the operation of Volunteer Police Cadets across London that provided guidance and practical support to units.

By 2012 the scheme had over 3200 members with more than a quarter from crime-vulnerable or personally challenged backgrounds. Since then he has overseen the development of the programme across the UK and there are now around 12,000 young people involved in 500 units.

During the same period, he was instrumental in developing a collation of the main uniformed youth groups in the UK. He was director of ‘YOU London’ (Youth Organisations in Uniform), which led to the subsequent creation of ‘Youth United’, a national coalition of the uniformed youth groups. Through the principles and processes that Edward developed, Youth United and YOU London have received over £22 million in grants, which uniformed youth groups have used to create over 42,000 new places for young people to become members of organisations in the most deprived areas of the UK.

Edward told the Herald: “I am delighted to receive this award in recognition of my services to young people and policing. It has been a privilege to start a small pilot programme in one area of London and see it grow into a nationally recognised youth organisation that now has over 11,000 young people involved in it, including a unit of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteer in my home town of Arbroath.”