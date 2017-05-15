Ninja Warrior UK looking for contestants in Angus

Ninja Warrior UK, the toughest obstacle course on television is back for Series 4 and its looking for Angus contestants.

The format is a smash hit in USA, Sweden, Malaysia and Japan, with the UK version hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara.

The entertainment series is the ultimate test of strength, speed and courage and viewers will watch as contestants are pushed to their limits trying to complete TV’s toughest challenge.

Angus contestants from all walks of life ranging from ‘Have a Go Heroes’ to ‘Superhuman Athletes’ are now being invited to take on the challenges of the course.

Viewers will be entertained by both those who can superbly execute the course to those who spectacularly fail, crashing out of the course into the water below.

Each part is laden with jaw-dropping challenges, heart-stopping excitement and adrenaline-fuelled action as the contestants attempt to complete three punishing and potentially hilarious stages.

Hundreds of ambitious competitors will start but few will successfully overcome the toughest obstacle course ever seen on British Television.

Can any survive to the end to face the vertical challenge of scaling the heights of an impressive tower named, Mount Midoriyama, and be crowned the first ‘Ninja Warrior UK’?

Applications close on June 2, so if you’re interested in applying then do so now here .