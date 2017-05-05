Mission to make a fun day for families

On Saturday, May 13, Arbroath Town Mission are hosting their fourth annual Big Community Fun Day, from 12-4pm.

As last year a bouncy castle, face paints, a boxing workshop and a variety of kids’ crafts are all included in this free event for the community.

Free refreshments and a children’s story corner are among other things on offer, as well as party bags and helium balloons. Everyone is welcome to go along and join in the fun.

Arbroath Town Mission’s Pastor Dave Webster said: “We are so looking forward to this event, it has such a buzz about it every time we put it on and it’s great to see how much people appreciate it. We’d love another great turnout this year and as always will be giving away some party gifts on the door just to make sure folks know how much they are loved and valued as members of the community.

Dave also said: ‘We really care about our community and hosting the fun day is just one way of showing that. Why not come along and join the fun?”

Arbroath Town Mission is at 95 Grant Road. More information can be found on the Arbroath Town Mission Facebook page or www.arbroathmission.org