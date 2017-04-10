Illustrated talk on religion in Arbroath

A local historian is to present an illustrated talk next week on the churches and development of religion in Arbroath.

William Clark will deliver the talk and look at the beginnings of Christianity in Arbroath and how it developed.

It will include detailed research compiled by Professor Jane Geddes on the Pictish stones of St Vigeans, the effects on the church during and after the Reformation and the reinstatement of Roman Catholicism after nearly 300 years.

William worked in the engineering industry all his life and after he retired he studied for a history degree with the Open University. He is particularly interested in Religion and the Industrial Revolution and decided to further his research by focussing locally on Arbroath.

The talk will be held at the Signal Tower Museum, Ladyloan, at 2pm on Tuesday, April 18, and will last approximately an hour and there will be an opportunity to ask questions after the talk.

Admission to the museum is free but booking is essential as spaces are limited. To book a seat please contact the museum on 01241 435329 or at ArbroathMuseum@angusalive.scot