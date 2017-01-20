Guild’s 90th anniversary to be marked

On Monday Mo Morrison (president) welcomed all present to the first Arbroath Lifeboat Guild meeting of 2017 where the agenda items covered were extremely interesting and it proved to be a very busy morning.

Barbara Cargill, former guild president, informed the meeting that the Arbroath Ladies’ Lifeboat Guild (as it was known then) was inaugurated 90 years ago with the first meeting taking place on the April 21, 1927. After discussion it was agreed that a Celebration Lunch would be held on April 21, with former Guild Members invited to join in the festivities. The venue and time have still to be arranged but will be advertised in the near future.

Plans for this year’s fund raising events were discussed and will include supermarket bag packing, the May Day Walk, a ladies’ dinner at the end of May and the street collection during Flag Week at the end of June to name but a few.

But, first of all is the SOS Day on February 8, in the Old and Abbey Church from noon-2pm. This takes the form of a Sup Our Soup event and tickets are available from Guild members, priced £5. Home made soup will be on offer along with bread and cheese followed by a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits. So, if you are out shopping and feel a bit peckish then drop in to the Church Hall for a heat and a blether, tickets will be on sale at the door.

There will be the usual raffle draw and Mary Gerrard, shop manager, will have a selection of RNLI items for sale.

Mary reminded the group that the RNLI shop at the harbour will be open again at the weekends from 1-3pm starting on March 4.

Summer trading will begin in June when the shop will be open every day. It will also be open for the holiday weekends of March 25-27, and April 14-17.