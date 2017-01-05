Great turnout for Arbroath Ne’er Day Dook

More than 100 dookers took to the waves on New Year’s Day for the annual dip to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Alana Loudon, chair of the Angus Committee of Cancer Research UK, and one of the Arbroath Ne’er Day Dook organisers, said: “The 2017 Dook was a fabulous event with 102 dookers (including the four-legged ones) taking to the water. There was a very large amount of spectators enjoying the spectacle.

Arbroath RNLI crew. Credit: Wallace Ferrier.

“It was wonderful to see so many people in Cancer Research UK t-shirts and fancy dress costumes enjoying the event and to see so many smiling faces.

“It really is an event that people enjoy. We had a large number of ‘first timers’ this year.

“We will announce the amount raised in early February.

“We would like to thank: the RNLI who are always so amazing and supportive; Jack Newth who piped the Dookers into the sea; the Lifeboat Ladies Guild for supplying the hot drinks; Glencadam distillery for supplying the much needed Ne’er Day dram; Brian and Ross from St Andrew’s First Aid; and the volunteers and everyone who helped make this such a successful event.

“The organisers would like to especially thank the dookers for being brave enough to dook and making the event such fun.”