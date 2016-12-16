Great response to Christmas appeal

The Angus’s Spirit of Christmas Appeal has received an overwhelming response from local people with 250 gifts donated to its drop-off point at Specsavers in Arbroath.

The appeal helps to provide Christmas presents for disadvantaged children and young people in the area and the gifts will be distributed between seven charities and organisations.

Katie Baxter, appeal organiser, said: “The response and generosity of the community has been overwhelming.

‘‘ Last year we collected 200 parcels and we’ve received even more this year.

“The appeal has really helped to foster community spirit in the area.

‘‘ I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make this year’s appeal a great success.”

Store director, Jamie Buchan added: “Our store window is absolutely brimming with fantastic gifts.

“It has been a pleasure to welcome locals to the store to make their donations and we have also gifted 150 selection boxes to the appeal.

“We are delighted to have been able to help again this year so that disadvantaged youngsters in the area will have a gift to open this

Christmas.”