Gig’s big success

Junkyard Dogs were pictured before their performance at the charity gig in aid of CLIC Sargent in the Arbirlot village hall on Saturday night.

A fundraiser for a national children’s charity has been given a big boost thanks to the efforts of folk in Arbirlot.

The ‘Gig in the Hall’ held on Saturday, December 10, in Arbirlot Village Hall raised an incredible £1100 for CLIC Sargent.

Junkyard Dogs performing at a Charity gig in aid of CLIC Sargent in the Arbirlot village hall on Saturday night.

Well over 100 tickets were sold for the live music show featuring a trio of local bands as well as a dance show by some talented youngsters, and prize-filled raffle.

This is the fourth year the charity event has been held and it has now secured its future as an annual event.

D-Dance performed at a Charity gig in aid of CLIC Sargent in the Arbirlot village hall on Saturday night.

