Gig’s big success

A fundraiser for a national children’s charity has been given a big boost thanks to the efforts of folk in Arbirlot.
The ‘Gig in the Hall’ held on Saturday, December 10, in Arbirlot Village Hall raised an incredible £1100 for CLIC Sargent.
Well over 100 tickets were sold for the live music show featuring a trio of local bands as well as a dance show by some talented youngsters, and prize-filled raffle.
This is the fourth year the charity event has been held and it has now secured its future as an annual event.