Friendly gig for charity

A young musician has enlisted some of Arbroath’s top musical talent for a fundraising concert to support a children’s hospital.

Josh Wright (21), a well-known performer that many will recognise from the Angus Minstrel Show, has gathered some of the town’s best-loved vocal talents for an evening of music and fun at the Webster Memorial Theatre on Friday, January 21.

All proceeds will go to the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Josh explained: “A good friend of mine had a child a couple of years ago who was born with serious health conditions and was told he wouldn’t survive.

“He went to the Yorkhill Children’s Hospital and the doctors managed to heal him, so he’s totally fine now.

“I just thought I’d like to put on a concert and raise money to thank them for all their great work and so they can buy things like new equipment.”

The concert features performances from Danny Laverty, James Hutcheson, Violet Thomson, Sara Whitton, Eileen Christison, Colette Dear, Tracy Gibson, Josh himself, a live band and an orchestra.

Josh continued: “They are all Arbroath local singers all of whom are old hands and have done this before hundreds of times.

“There’s a real mix of music, from country to a bit of rock and some classical numbers. It’s really a mix of everything to cater for all tastes.”

Tickets are now on sale for ‘Live: Josh and Friends’ from the Webster box office on 01241 435800, priced £12.