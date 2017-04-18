Filming starts for Eilean Mor lighthouse movie

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler has shared a video on his social media sites as he films a movie about an Arbroath man’s disappearance.

The Paisley-born actor is taking the lead role in ‘Keepers’, which reopens the case of the disappearance of three lighthouse keepers of Eilean Mor, in the Flannan Isles on the West Coast of Scotland.

Directed by Kristoffer Nyholm - the brains behind smash-hit Danish crime drama ‘The Killing’ - the movie features Gerard Butler as the ill-fated Arbroath man James Ducat, with the other two crew members played by Peter Mullan and Joe Alwyn.

The crew arrived in Galloway earlier this month for filming. During a break, Butler took to social media to showcase the scenic location to fans. In his video, filmed on a beach near Portpatrick, Butler explained he was on set for Keepers, which details the story of the crew as they “as they all slowly kinda go insane”.

The actor added that it was “so good to be back in Scotland” as he panned across to show the local landscape before flashing a glimpse of his script to the camera.

Keepers is set on an uninhabited island 20 miles from the Scottish coast as three lighthouse keepers arrive for their six-week shift. They stumble upon something that isn’t theirs to keep, triggering a tense battle for survival as personal greed replaces loyalty amid isolation and paranoia. The production company are filming in Galloway for several weeks.