Evening of celebration for 7th Arbroath Boys’ Brigade

The Display and Awards night of the 7th Arbroath Boys’ Brigade was held in St Andrew’s Church.

The Inspecting Officer was Ian Gray, pastoral assistant at the church.

Celia Gray presented the awards to the boys.

Opening devotions were led by the company chaplain, the Rev Dr W Martin Fair BA BD.

Captain Wilma H. Ewart thanked the Rev. Fair for his 25 years of service to the company and presented him with a small gift on behalf of the officers and boys.

After the inspection, the Anchor boys entertained the parents with a game.

The Junior Section performed a small drama about how the church began, which was one of their badge activities.

The Company Section were involved in a quiz regarding the company history.

Sharon Jamieson, O.I.C. Anchor boys, gave her report of the boys work and activities for the year .

Best Boy Trophy was awarded to Jaden Deas.

Wilma H. Ewart, O.I.C. Junior Section, reported the work of the section and announced the awards for the year.

Best boy – 1st year, John Webster; 2nd year, Ben Garden; 3rd year, Alistair Mullet.

Marshall Shield – Lewis Robb.

Best team for the year was the Super Sports team of Aiden Merryweather, John Webster, Ben Garden and Alistair Mullet, with each of them receiving a medal.

Michael Clark, O.I.C. Company section, reported on the excellent work of the section before announcing the awards.

Recruit Trophy and Attendance Cup – Robert Thomson.

Ewan Findlay Memorial Trophy – Keiran Simmers.

Mrs Ewart announced the recipient of the highest award in the Boys’ Brigade – the Queen’s Badge – and the Rev. Fair made the presentation of this honour to Keiran Simmers.

The inspecting officers’ remarks to the officers and boys gave each and everyone encouragement to be in a uniform organisation and to enjoy being part of the team.

A small gift and flowers were presented to Mr & Mrs Gray for giving of their time to attend the evening.

The evening closed with the Benediction.